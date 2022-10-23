UrduPoint.com

Author Salman Rushdie Lost Sight In One Eye, Use Of One Hand - Agent

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Author Salman Rushdie Lost Sight in One Eye, Use of One Hand - Agent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Author Salman Rushdie, who survived a stabbing attack in New York two months ago, lost sight in one eye and can no longer use one hand, his agent Andrew Wylie said.

On August 12, Rushdie was preparing to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York when he was suddenly stabbed twice by 24-year-old man Hadi Matar in the neck and abdomen. His attacker was arrested for second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault but pleaded not guilty and is held in detention without bail.

"(Rushdie's wounds) were profound, but he's (also) lost the sight of one eye.

.. He had three serious wounds in his neck. One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut. And he has about 15 more wounds in his chest and torso," Wylie told El Pais newspaper, adding that it was "a brutal attack."

Rushdie is a celebrated India-born British-American author and winner of numerous literary prizes. In 1989, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the supreme leader of Iran at the time, issued an edict calling for the killing of Rushdie, whose book "The Satanic Verses" is viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims.

