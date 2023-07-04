Open Menu

Authorities Announce $20,000 Reward For Information About Baltimore Shooting Suspects

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Authorities Announce $20,000 Reward For Information About Baltimore Shooting Suspects

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) US Federal and local authorities announced on Monday up to $20,000 reward for information about suspects of the Baltimore shooting that left two people killed and 28 injured.

"I am pleased to announce that the reward is up to $20,000," Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters.

The incident occurred on Sunday during a block party in one of Baltimore's neighborhoods.

Worley said two males, 18 and 20 years old, were killed.

"The other victims include 15 victims between ages of 13 and 17, 13 victims between ages 18 and 32," he said about those injured.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott clarified that seven people remain in the hospital, including four in critical condition.

"All others have been released," he added.

The police know that there were multiple weapons at the scene, Worley said. "Anyone who had a weapon at the scene will be one of our suspects," he added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Brandon Baltimore Sunday All Weapon

Recent Stories

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

35 minutes ago
 Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

36 minutes ago
 US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation o ..

US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation of 30 Diplomatic Nominees - Rep ..

35 minutes ago
 Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobi ..

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

47 minutes ago
 Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death ..

Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death of Dr Murlidhar Jetley

47 minutes ago
 Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2 ..

Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2024 - Reports

47 minutes ago
UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN ..

UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN Security Council for First Ti ..

52 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation o ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation on summons for GCU VC

52 minutes ago
 Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Go ..

Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Goals Achieved - Prime Minister

53 minutes ago
 Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their ..

Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their crops during rains

52 minutes ago
 CDA to organises public awareness walk on environ ..

CDA to organises public awareness walk on environmental pollution on Wednesday

49 minutes ago
 Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agre ..

Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agreement

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World