Authorities Announce $20,000 Reward For Information About Baltimore Shooting Suspects

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) US Federal and local authorities announced on Monday up to $20,000 reward for information about suspects of the Baltimore shooting that left two people killed and 28 injured.

"I am pleased to announce that the reward is up to $20,000," Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters.

The incident occurred on Sunday during a block party in one of Baltimore's neighborhoods.

Worley said two males, 18 and 20 years old, were killed.

"The other victims include 15 victims between ages of 13 and 17, 13 victims between ages 18 and 32," he said about those injured.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott clarified that seven people remain in the hospital, including four in critical condition.

"All others have been released," he added.

The police know that there were multiple weapons at the scene, Worley said. "Anyone who had a weapon at the scene will be one of our suspects," he added.