Authorities Arrest 3rd Person Involved in Sacramento K Street Shooting - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Officers have arrested a third man in relation to the "K Street" mass shooting that took place over the weekend, the Sacramento Police Department said.

"In the course of investigating the multiple homicides of April 3, 2022, detectives identified a man who was seen carrying a gun in the immediate aftermath of the shooting," the Sacramento Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday. "In following up on this information, detectives recovered a handgun and arrested 31-year-old Daviyonne Dawson late Monday on charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm."

Dawson has not been charged with any crimes directly related to the shootings, the release said.

Police also recovered a handgun but said it was not used in the shooting, the release added.

On Monday and Tuesday, officers arrested Dandrae Martin, 26, and his brother Smiley Martin, 27. Dandrae faces charges of assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Smiley faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

On Sunday morning, a mass shooting a the intersection of K Street and 10th Street in Sacramento left six people died and 12 wounded. Police said the gunfire also damaged three buildings and three vehicles.