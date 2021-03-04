UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Authorities Ban All Rallies In Madrid On March 8 Because Of COVID-19 Pandemic - Official

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Authorities Ban All Rallies in Madrid on March 8 Because of COVID-19 Pandemic - Official

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The Spanish authorities have decided to ban all rallies related to the International Women's Day on March 8 in Madrid and the surrounding areas due to the coronavirus pandemic, the central government delegation in the country's capital said on Thursday.

"After having studied all proposals about holding demonstrations and rallies, the government delegation in the Community of Madrid has decided to ban all that was put forward ... for Sunday, March 7, and Monday, March 8," Jose Manuel Franco, the delegate of the Spanish government.

The official explained that various events, with over 60,000 potential participants in total, had been proposed.

"The Community of Madrid is one of Spain's regions with the highest rates of infection, and there are much more hospitalized people than the national average," Franco added.

The Spanish capital has detected 261 coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the last two weeks, while the country's average is 159.

Last year, thousands of people attended a mass rally on March 8, several days before the government declared a high alert and strict lockdown, with some Spanish and Madrilenian officials diagnosed with the disease afterward. However, the event has never been officially confirmed as one of the principal causes of the disease's rapid spread in the region.

Spain is currently debating restrictions for the upcoming Holy Week in late March and early April when many Spaniards travel to other regions, which may cause another wave in the country.

Related Topics

Alert Madrid Spain March April May Women Sunday Event All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

6 minutes ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

16 minutes ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

28 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

30 minutes ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

31 minutes ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.