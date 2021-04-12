UrduPoint.com
Authorities Believe Motive In Paris Shooting Most Likely About Settling Scores

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:54 PM

Authorities Believe Motive in Paris Shooting Most Likely About Settling Scores

Francis Szpiner, the mayor of the 16th arrondissement of Paris, where a shooting incident took place earlier in the day, confirmed that the most likely motive behind the attack was settling scores

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Francis Szpiner, the mayor of the 16th arrondissement of Paris, where a shooting incident took place earlier in the day, confirmed that the most likely motive behind the attack was settling scores.

An unknown person opened fire on Monday in the 16th arrondissement of Paris near the Henry Dunant Hospital, killing a man died, and injuring a woman, who is an employee of the hospital security service. The attacker fled the scene on a scooter, law enforcement agencies are mobilized to find him.

The block where the shooting took place is completely cordoned off. The prosecutor's office told Sputnik that an investigation had been launched under the articles "murder" and "attempted murder".

"By this hour, the gunman has not been identified. His identification will certainly make it possible to significantly advance the investigation. Most likely, it can be about settling scores," the mayor told reporters.

He said that the wounded woman was in critical condition in intensive care.

