Authorities Cancel Hundreds of Flights in US Capital Area Due to First Snowfall in 2022

Hundreds of flights have been canceled and delayed in the three airports serving the Washington metropolitan area as a result of the first snowfall in 2022 on Monday, according to flightaware.com

The authorities at the Ronald Reagan Washington National airport canceled or delayed more than 300 flight departures and 280 arriving flights, the tracker revealed. The Dulles International Airport saw almost 180 cancellations and 90 delays.

In addition, more than 350 flights have been canceled or rescheduled at the Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport.

The authorities issued a statement saying they also have made changes in the Washington's public transportation schedules.

"Metrobus is temporarily suspending service immediately due to rapidly deteriorating weather and hazardous road conditions throughout the region," the statement said.

However, Metro trains continue to operate on a normal schedule with trains available every 12-24 minutes, the statement added.

Many schools and offices in the area announced closures due to the snow storm as well.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Washington metropolitan area, saying the total snow accumulations will be between five and ten inches.