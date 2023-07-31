Open Menu

Authorities Close Down Beach At Black Sea Resort Near Istanbul After Discovery Of Mines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 07:23 PM

The Sofular beach at the Black Sea resort of Sile near Istanbul was closed down after the discovery of at least 28 unexploded mines, local authorities said

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Sofular beach at the Black Sea resort of Sile near Istanbul was closed down after the discovery of at least 28 unexploded mines, local authorities said.

"On July 30, at 10:00 local time (7:00 GMT), at least 28 munitions were found during the diving of divers, eight of them were brought ashore for subsequent destruction," the local authorities said, as quoted by Turkish broadcaster NTV.

The mines will be neutralized on August 2 and divers continue to explore the seabed near the beach, the authorities added.

A source in the Sile police confirmed to Sputnik that Sofular beach in Sile is closed.

