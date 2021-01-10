UrduPoint.com
Authorities Confirm 15 Civilians Killed In Afghan Airstrike In Nimruz Province

Sun 10th January 2021 | 01:20 PM



KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Fifteen civilians have been killed in an Afghan air force strike in the southwestern province of Nimruz, the governor's spokesman, Bahram Haqmal, confirmed on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a civilian source in the province told Sputnik that last night's airstrike by Afghan forces had killed 15 members of one family, all civilians, in the Manzara area of Khash Rod district.

The defense ministry has yet to comment on it.

