UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Authorities Deploy Armed National Guard Troops To Secure US Capitol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:40 PM

Authorities Deploy Armed National Guard Troops to Secure US Capitol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Hundreds of armed National Guard troops have been deployed to secure the US Capitol as the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump commenced on Wednesday.

Some of the troops were seen standing guard behind a fence erected around the Capitol grounds as the Congress debates a motion to impeach President Donald Trump over what Democrats and some Republicans say was inciting an insurrection, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Members of the National Guard have camped out in front of the US Capitol building ahead of the impeachment session and dozens can be seen sleeping on the floor in the Capitol building halls with their rifles next to them.

According to acting Chief of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department Robert Contee, more than 20,000 National Guard troops will be on hand to help secure the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next week.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US House of Representatives convened a session to impeach Trump for a second time over inciting an insurrection following last week's riot at the Capitol.

The Democrat-majority House is expected to easily pass the resolution impeaching Trump for "high crimes and misdemeanors" over his role in the storming of the Capitol by a group of Trump supporters, making him the only president in US history to have been impeached twice.

The House is now proceeding with one hour of debate on the rule governing impeachment debate, and will hold a vote on the rule afterward. Lawmakers will then proceed with two hours of debate on the impeachment resolution before holding a final vote.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building after the president urged them to protest against the certification of electoral slates by Congress, some of which they believe are invalid. Five people, including a police officer, died in the riot.

Related Topics

Resolution Protest Police Washington Vote Trump Died January Democrats Congress

Recent Stories

Dubai’s public and private sectors join forces t ..

1 hour ago

Restoring focus on circular economy in aftermath o ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Khalid ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy sees commercial complaints dropping ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s fast response to request of Jewish Yemeni ..

1 hour ago

MBRF registers significant achievements amidst unp ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.