Authorities Estimate Damage to Kherson Region From Kakhovka Dam Breach at $139Mln

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Preliminary estimates put damage caused to the Kherson Region by the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant at 11.5 billion rubles ($139 million), Andrey Alekseyenko, the head of the regional government, said on Saturday.

"A preliminary assessment of the damage caused by the Nazi attack on the region's infrastructure social facilities, roads, networks, and so on has been completed. It is estimated at a whopping 11.5 billion rubles. And this figure may be far from final," Alekseyenko wrote on his Telegram channel.