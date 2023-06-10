Authorities Estimate Damage to Kherson Region From Kakhovka Dam Breach at $139Mln

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Preliminary estimates put damage caused to the Kherson Region by the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant at 11.5 billion rubles ($139 million), Andrey Alekseyenko, the head of the regional government, said on Saturday.

"A preliminary assessment of the damage caused by the Nazi attack on the region's infrastructure ” social facilities, roads, networks, and so on ” has been completed. It is estimated at a whopping 11.5 billion rubles. And this figure may be far from final," Alekseyenko wrote on his Telegram channel.