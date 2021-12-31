Authorities Evacuate Second Colorado Down Over Raging Wild Fires - Emergency Services

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The Colorado Office of Emergence Management (OEM) issued an emergency message that it has ordered the evacuation of a second town in the state as wild fires fanned by high winds continue to rage there.

"Fire Command has issued an order of evacuation for the City of Louisville," OEM said via Twitter on Thursday. "If you're in the area, please act quickly.

"

OEM also confirmed in a subsequent message that an "Entire town evacuated due to wildfires."

Louisville, which is located in northern Colorado, has a population of 22,200.

Earlier, the entire population of Superior, which has about 13,000 residents, was also ordered to evacuate because of a fire that has spread northwest of the town, according to a notice sent to residents. The town is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver.