UrduPoint.com

Authorities In Eastern, Southern Africa Intensify Attacks On Media - Rights Watchdogs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Authorities in Eastern, Southern Africa Intensify Attacks on Media - Rights Watchdogs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The authorities of a number of countries in Eastern and Southern Africa last year stepped up their attacks against media in order to cover up corruption and violation of human rights, human rights organizations said on Wednesday.

"Authorities across East and Southern Africa escalated their attacks against journalists and press freedom across the region to suppress reporting of corruption and human rights violations throughout 2022," the Media Institute of Southern Africa and Amnesty International said.

Attacks, harassment, intimidation and criminalization of journalism are among the most common negative phenomena that have been escalating in the eastern and southern countries of the continent, as the governments have been trying to silence journalists exposing corruption and other breaches of law, the statement added.

The statement was issued on World Press Freedom Day celebrated every May 3, ever since the UN General Assembly proclaimed the day as the media freedom annual celebration 30 years ago, in 1993.

Related Topics

Assembly Africa Corruption World United Nations Amnesty International May Media

Recent Stories

Karachi traffic police announce plan for PAK vs NZ ..

Karachi traffic police announce plan for PAK vs NZ matches

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers launches advisory committee to ensu ..

Dubai Chambers launches advisory committee to ensure sustainable growth of famil ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority launches an integrated tr ..

Dubai Maritime Authority launches an integrated training programme on the proces ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

4 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.