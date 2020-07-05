MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The regional government in Japan's Kumamoto prefecture has confirmed on Sunday that the resulting death toll from severe floods and landslides in the region has risen to 18, according to domestic media reports.

This figure is expected to rise further as at least 16 others are presumed dead, having displayed no vital signs when discovered by rescuers, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Rescue operations are still ongoing although many settlements along the Kuma River remain cut off, the agency stated.

At least 14 people are still missing, the agency cited the regional government as saying.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned local residents that further torrential rain is expected in the region until at least the end of Tuesday, the agency stated.

The Kuma River burst its banks in the early hours of Saturday morning after a severe storm that saw some areas receive up to four inches of rainfall per hour. The Japanese government has mobilized as many as 10,000 troops to aid with the rescue and recovery operations.