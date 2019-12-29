(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) The spokesman for Afghanistan's northeastern Takhar province, Jawad Hijri, confirmed to Sputnik that 17 members of the country's public uprising forces were killed as a result of Taliban militants' attack in Khwaja Bahauddin district.

The spokesman also confirmed that four people were injured in the incident.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan's 1TV broadcaster reported that the Taliban carried out an attack on the public uprising forces' base in Takhar, leaving 17 people killed.

Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack, but said that 21 people were killed, including a key commander of the forces, and several others were injured.

Takhar officials also said that additional troops were deployed to the area.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organizations (both groups banned in Russia).