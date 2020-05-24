Authorities of Buenos Aires Province to Oblige Residents Download COVID-19 App - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The authorities of the largest and most populous Argentine province of Buenos Aires will make the use of the app Cuidar, developed to fight the coronavirus pandemic, mandatory for those who work during quarantine, local media reported.

According to La Nacion newspaper, citing a statement by the provincial governor, Axel Kicillof, on Saturday, the use of the app will be a prerequisite for obtaining an electronic certificate allowing citizens to work during the quarantine and move across the province.

The main function of Cuidar is to identify the symptoms of the coronavirus among users and track the movement of those infected. After entering personal data, the user needs to inform the app about body temperature, as well as the presence of possible symptoms of COVID-19.

If there is no suspicion of a disease, the person will be given a code to obtain a permission to travel, the newspaper reported.

If necessary, the user can be sent to the nearest medical center. According to authorities, the use of this app will simplify the decision-making process in real time. At the same time, at this stage, it does not have the function of notifying the user about possible contact with infected COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Argentina extended the coronavirus-related lockdown, which started on March 20, until June 7 as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow. So far, the country has confirmed 11,353 cases with the majority of them being recorded in the capital of Buenos Aires and the provinces of Buenos Aires, Chaco and Cordoba. The death toll amounts to 445.