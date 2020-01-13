UrduPoint.com
Authorities Of Canada's Ontario Mistakenly Issue Warning On NPP Incident - Power Company

Mon 13th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Authorities of Canada's Ontario Mistakenly Issue Warning on NPP Incident - Power Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) An emergency alert regarding the alleged incident at the Pickering nuclear power station in Canada's east-central Ontario province was sent by mistake as there was no danger to the public in close-by areas or to the environment, province's state-run enterprise Ontario Power Generation said on Sunday.

At 07:23 a.m. (12:23 GMT) on Sunday, provincial authorities issued a warning for the population that lived within 10 kilometers (6 miles) of the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station and said that there was an incident at the site.

The authorities called on people to follow local media for further instructions, specifying that there was no need to take any measures at the time.

"Important update: the alert regarding #Pickering Nuclear was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or environment," Ontario Power Generation wrote on Twitter.

Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, who is responsive for provincial law enforcement, later on Sunday, apologized on behalf of the regional government for the incident and confirmed that the alert was indeed issued in error.

