UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Authorities Of China's Hubei Province Say Using New Method To Diagnose Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:40 AM

Authorities of China's Hubei Province Say Using New Method to Diagnose Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) After a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus-infected people, the authorities of China's Hubei Province said the number now included those diagnosed with the new method.

"According to this method, the Hubei Province recently checked previously suspected cases and changed the results of the diagnosis.

New patients were diagnosed in line with the new classification of diagnoses," the health committee said.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Hubei increased 44 percent to 48,206 from 33,366 over the past day, with the death count rising to 1,310 and the number of discharged patients reaching 3,441.

Related Topics

China From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed opens second Abu Dhabi Family F ..

5 hours ago

Int't Conference on Media, Conflict concludes

5 hours ago

Catalan Minister Says No Medical Reasons to Cancel ..

5 hours ago

400 trees planted in Abu Dhabi to mark legacy of 1 ..

6 hours ago

Police raid controversial French writer Matzneff's ..

6 hours ago

We-Fi Regional Summit seeks to unleash the potenti ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.