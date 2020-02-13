MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) After a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus-infected people, the authorities of China's Hubei Province said the number now included those diagnosed with the new method.

"According to this method, the Hubei Province recently checked previously suspected cases and changed the results of the diagnosis.

New patients were diagnosed in line with the new classification of diagnoses," the health committee said.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Hubei increased 44 percent to 48,206 from 33,366 over the past day, with the death count rising to 1,310 and the number of discharged patients reaching 3,441.