(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) A Mi-8 military helicopter made a hard landing in Anadyr in Russia's Far East, there are casualties, a spokesman for the Chukotka government confirmed to Sputnik.

Earlier, a source told Sputnik that a military helicopter had a hard landing at Anadyr airport.