MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The authorities of the city of Beni, located in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), have imposed a curfew after two explosions, media reported.

The first explosion his a church in the early hours of Sunday, leaving two people injured, the second one rocked later the commune of Ruwenzori, which is a part of the Beni metropolitan area.

"I confirm the today in the evening, the second bombing took place. The attacker has immediately died. I call on people to return home because relevant bodies must do their work.

I impose a curfew to protect residents from the threats," Beni Mayor Narcisse Muteba told the 7sur7 news outlet.

DR Congo has long been fighting the insurgency of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which was formed in western Uganda to oppose the government and eventually expanded its activities into the neighboring state. The group is considered to be a terrorist organization in Uganda and is believed to be responsible for frequent outbreaks of violence in both Uganda and DR Congo.

In 2017, the ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).