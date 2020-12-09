Authorities of Iraqi Kurdistan Impose Curfew in 2 Provinces Amid Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The government of Iraqi Kurdistan, the autonomous region in Northern Iraq, on Tuesday introduced a curfew in the provinces of Sulaymaniyah and Halabja amid the ongoing protests, the Shafaq news agency reported.

The curfew will be imposed for three nights, starting from Wednesday.

The government explained the decision by the need to maintain security in light of recent demonstrations in several areas of Sulaymaniyah.

Protests in the part of the Kurdish-majority autonomous region of Iraq, fueled by a delay in payment of salaries to civil servants, are ongoing since last Wednesday. Offices of several Kurdish political parties were set on fire during demonstrations.

The regional authorities are facing a financial crisis after the termination of payments from the Iraqi Federal government in April.