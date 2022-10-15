Authorities of Kiev Region Report Missile Strike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) The head of the Kiev regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba reported on Saturday a missile strike.

"Kiev region! There was a missile strike on one of the communities of the region. All services are working, rescuers are on the site. Preliminary, there are no victims," Kuleba said on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, an air raid alert was declared in Kiev, as well as in several other Ukrainian regions, according to local authorities. Air raid warnings were also issued in the Ukrainian regions of Volyn, Rivne, Ternopil, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Sumy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on Monday that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.