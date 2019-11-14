Authorities of Russian Amur Region to Provide Aid to Relatives of College Shooting Victims

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The authorities of Russia's Amur Region will provide assistance to the relatives of those killed and injured in the college shooting in the city of Blagoveshchensk, regional governor Vasily Orlov said on Thursday.

A 19-year old student opened fire inside the college earlier in the day. As a result, three young men were injured, one of them is in serious condition. The gunman took his own life. According to local authorities, one more person was killed.

"I extend my deep condolences to the relatives of those killed and injured. We will provide all the necessary assistance to them. I promise that we will certainly look into why such an incident has become possible in an educational institution," Orlov wrote on Instagram.

A conflict between classmates was presumably the reason behind the tragic incident in the Far Eastern city's college of construction and utilities.

A student of an agricultural college, which is located nearby, told Sputnik that the perpetrator had been bullied.

"He used to be abused in the group ... He started the shooting on the street," the student, who has mutual acquaintances with the attacker, said.

The area around the two colleges is currently cordoned off. Police, ambulance, fire fighters and the special unit of the National Guard have arrived.