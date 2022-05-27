UrduPoint.com

Authorities Probing Whether Ex-Federal Agent Knew Of Buffalo Shooting Beforehand - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Authorities Probing Whether Ex-Federal Agent Knew of Buffalo Shooting Beforehand - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) US authorities are investigating whether a former Federal agent had advance notice of the Buffalo supermarket shooter's plan to carry out an attack that ultimately left 10 people dead, Buffalo news said in a report, citing law enforcement officials.

Investigators believe that a retired federal agent, who may reside in Texas, could have been one of six people in contact with the alleged 18-year old gunman through an online chat, where he wrote about his plans roughly 30 minutes before the shooting, the report said on Thursday.

Despite suspected shooter Payton Gendron writing about his attack plans in the online chatroom - where white supremacist beliefs were also purportedly discussed - none of the six people notified law enforcement after learning about them, according to the report.

The law enforcement sources could not identify the agent's name or the federal agency for which they worked, the report added.

FBI agents are currently in the process of locating the six individuals for interviews, as well as to determine whether they could be charged as accomplices in the incident, the report said.

The FBI has also qualified the attack as a racially motivated hate crime.

The US House of Representatives in response to the attack and others like it passed legislation to establish dedicated domestic terrorism units withitn several federal agencies, including the FBI and Justice Department. However, the Senate on Thursday was unable to advance the legislation amid Republican opposition.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified in a congressional hearing on Wednesday, where he called lone actors or small cells who radicalize online and seek to attack soft targets with easily accessible weapons "the greatest terrorism threat" to the United States.

Active shooter incidents in the United States increased by more than 50% in 2021 compared to the previous year, according to the FBI.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Attack Senate Buffalo United States May FBI Opposition

Recent Stories

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countr ..

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countries on Ukraine - Lavrov

7 hours ago
 CPO reviews crime situation

CPO reviews crime situation

7 hours ago
 PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at an ..

PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at any cost: Ahsan Iqbal

7 hours ago
 WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Anothe ..

WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Another 100 in More Than 20 Countrie ..

7 hours ago
 CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash pr ..

CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash prize to constable

8 hours ago
 Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM un ..

Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM unconstitutional move: Sana Ulla ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.