Authorities Put High School in Pennsylvania on Lockdown After Student Shot - Statement

A high school in the US state of Pennsylvania has been placed on lockdown after a student was shot, the city of Erie said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) A high school in the US state of Pennsylvania has been placed on lockdown after a student was shot, the city of Erie said on Tuesday.

"Erie Police confirm that a single individual at Erie High School has been shot," the city government said in a statement via Twitter.

The victim is in good condition and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment, the statement said.

The high school will continue to be locked down but the students are safe, the statement added.