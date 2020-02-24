Authorities Report No New Coronavirus Infections in 24 Chinese Regions Over Past Day

The novel coronavirus outbreak which has paralyzed China appears to be past its peak in the country, as 24 Chinese regions reported no new cases of infection over the past 24 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The novel coronavirus outbreak which has paralyzed China appears to be past its peak in the country, as 24 Chinese regions reported no new cases of infection over the past 24 hours.

Overall, only 11 new cases of infection were registered outside the Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, according to the numbers from China's National Health Commission. Hubei authorities reported 398 new cases at the end of February 23.

Inner Mongolia autonomous region and Shaanxi province have not reported a single case since February 22, while Gansu province has not detected any new cases since February 21, according to official statistics.

Six regions have so far lowered their coronavirus emergency response level from the highest in a four-tier system to second and third degrees.

This comes as the number of cases have spiked in recent days in South Korea, Italy and Iran among others.

The new coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.