UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Authorities Responding To Active Shooting Incident In US State Of New Jersey - ATF

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Authorities Responding to Active Shooting Incident in US State of New Jersey - ATF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Authorities are responding to an active shooting incident in the State of New Jersey, the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said on Tuesday.

"Agents responding to reports of an active shooter in Jersey City, NJ," ATF said in a Twitter message.

Local media reported hearing heavy gunfire near a kosher grocery store in the area as police responded, with multiple victims and the scene still active.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Twitter Media

Recent Stories

Maryam could not fly abroad as PTI's cabinet denie ..

19 minutes ago

Siluanov: Russia Expects Unbiased Court Decision o ..

22 minutes ago

Stop hatching conspiracies against democratic govt ..

22 minutes ago

Impeachment Hearings Fail to Sway US Voters on Tru ..

22 minutes ago

ADNOC and Reliance sign agreement to explore devel ..

1 hour ago

Modest Success of Normandy Summit in Paris Might L ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.