Authorities Responding to Active Shooting Incident in US State of New Jersey - ATF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Authorities are responding to an active shooting incident in the State of New Jersey, the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said on Tuesday.

"Agents responding to reports of an active shooter in Jersey City, NJ," ATF said in a Twitter message.

Local media reported hearing heavy gunfire near a kosher grocery store in the area as police responded, with multiple victims and the scene still active.