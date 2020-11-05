UrduPoint.com
Authorities Say 3 Women Killed, 3 Police Injured In Double Blast In Eastern Iraq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Authorities Say 3 Women Killed, 3 Police Injured in Double Blast in Eastern Iraq

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) A total of 3 women were killed and 3 police officers were injured as a result of a double explosion in the eastern province of Diyala, the Security Media Cell, which provides official data on security incidents in Iraq, announced on Thursday.

"An explosive device detonated when a motorcycle carrying three women was passing by in the Al-Abara area [in the Diyala province], killing all of them," the service said in a statement, as quoted by the state-run Iraqi news Agency.

Another device has blown up upon the arrival of the security forces to the incident scene, injuring three police staff, the service added.

