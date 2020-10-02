UrduPoint.com
Authorities Say Stranding Of Dead Animals In Russia's Kamchatka Caused By Water Pollution

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:10 PM

Authorities Say Stranding of Dead Animals in Russia's Kamchatka Caused by Water Pollution

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Chemical water pollution is likely to have caused a mass stranding of dead sea animals on the Khalaktyrsky beach in Russia's Kamchatka Territory, the interim head of the territory's natural resources and ecology ministry, Alexey Kumarkov, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said that local surfers reported that the water at the beach had changed color and caused a skin rash and swollen eyes. A 3.6-time increase in petroleum products was later detected in the water and a two-fold increase in phenol. Locals have been posting photos and videos of the beach covered with dead sea animals.

"There is some sort of pollution. Perhaps, the stranding of sea animals was caused by a storm, but the massive scale [of the stranding] indicates that it is related to chemical pollution.

We are determining its source," Kumarkov said, adding that the Federal Agency for Fishery and Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources have already been informed and is looking into the cause for what has transpired.

The acting ecology minister also mentioned that similar incidents happened near the Malaya and Bolshaya Lagernaya Bays and updated the data on the pollution. According to the local department of hydrometeorology and environmental monitoring, the level of petroleum products has exceeded by four times and the level phenol by 2.5 times.

The Khalaktyrsky beach is a popular tourist spot known for its black sand.

