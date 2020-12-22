UrduPoint.com
Authorities To Extend Stay-at-Home Orders In Parts Of California - Governor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 02:40 AM

Authorities to Extend Stay-at-Home Orders in Parts of California - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) California is likely to extend the stay-at-home orders in pockets of the state that are hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters.

"We are likely, I think it's pretty self-evident, to extend those original stay-at-home orders announced three weeks back," Newsom told a live-streamed media briefing on Monday.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles KTLA5 network reported that more Californians are dying of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) now than at any other point during the nine-month long pandemic.

The California authorities have reported 1.9 million coronavirus cases and 22,675 virus-related deaths, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University. While deaths have average just over 2,500 per month since the start of the pandemic, the number has increased to 4,035 in the past month.

