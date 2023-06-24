Authorities to Tighten Control Over Entry Into Belgorod Region - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The situation in the Belgorod Region is stable, but it has been decided to tighten the control over the entry into the entire region, the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Saturday.

"I have listened to the reports of all law enforcement agencies located in the territory of the Belgorod Region. In general, the situation is stable. The work of all law enforcement agencies is being carried out in full. I would like to inform you about the additional decisions that will be taken soon. The first is that we are going to tighten control over entry to the entire Belgorod Region. For obvious reasons," Gladkov wrote on social media.

Gladkov specified that this work would be carried out by the forces of the Interior Ministry and Rosgvardia.

If necessary, the forces of the Belgorod self-defense will also be involved.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.