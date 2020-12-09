UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Authorities Work Hard To Curb Impact Of Crimean Water Shortage - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Authorities Work Hard to Curb Impact of Crimean Water Shortage - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russian authorities are doing everything possible to reduce the impact of potable water shortage in Crimea, although it is still being felt, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"It is a very serious challenge, supplying the Crimean peninsula with water.

When the water was cut off you know where. Obviously, the economy of the entire Russian region is suffering, residents are suffering, and so are tourists. Everything is being done to reduce the impact of this water shortage but it is still being felt," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Russia

Recent Stories

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

18 minutes ago

South Africa confirms first tour to Pakistan in 14 ..

23 minutes ago

Kabul Says 18 Taliban Members Killed in Clashes Wi ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Denmark Expects Espionage-Charg ..

15 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,313 new COVID-19 cases, 789 recove ..

36 minutes ago

Neelum Munir goes into isolation after testing pos ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.