Authorities Work Hard to Curb Impact of Crimean Water Shortage - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russian authorities are doing everything possible to reduce the impact of potable water shortage in Crimea, although it is still being felt, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"It is a very serious challenge, supplying the Crimean peninsula with water.

When the water was cut off you know where. Obviously, the economy of the entire Russian region is suffering, residents are suffering, and so are tourists. Everything is being done to reduce the impact of this water shortage but it is still being felt," Peskov told reporters.