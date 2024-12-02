Open Menu

Auto Giant Stellantis Announces 'immediate' Resignation Of CEO Tavares

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Auto giant Stellantis announces 'immediate' resignation of CEO Tavares

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares on Sunday resigned "with immediate effect", the auto giant announced, signalling differences over how to confront the group's profit slump.

The Italian-US-French company, whose brands include Fiat, Peugeot-Citroen, Opel, Maserati, Chrysler, Ram and Jeep, said in a statement that the board had accepted the resignation of the 66-year-old Portuguese executive.

"In recent weeks different views have emerged which have resulted in the board and the CEO coming to today's decision," independent director Henri de Castries said in the statement, without giving details.

The group said in September that it had started looking for a successor for Tavares, who had been due to stand down when his current five-year contract ends in early 2026.

"The process to appoint the new permanent chief executive officer is well under way, managed by a special committee of the board, and will be concluded within the first half of 2025," said the statement.

