Auto Giant Stellantis Announces 'immediate' Resignation Of CEO Tavares
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares on Sunday resigned "with immediate effect", the auto giant announced, signalling differences over how to confront the group's profit slump.
The Italian-US-French company, whose brands include Fiat, Peugeot-Citroen, Opel, Maserati, Chrysler, Ram and Jeep, said in a statement that the board had accepted the resignation of the 66-year-old Portuguese executive.
"In recent weeks different views have emerged which have resulted in the board and the CEO coming to today's decision," independent director Henri de Castries said in the statement, without giving details.
The group said in September that it had started looking for a successor for Tavares, who had been due to stand down when his current five-year contract ends in early 2026.
"The process to appoint the new permanent chief executive officer is well under way, managed by a special committee of the board, and will be concluded within the first half of 2025," said the statement.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
More Stories From World
-
Biden pardons son Hunter in final weeks of presidency5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table6 minutes ago
-
Liverpool flip script on Man City to take commanding Premier League lead6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated6 minutes ago
-
Thousands to strike at Volkswagen's Germany plants6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated6 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands rally in Georgia as PM rebuffs calls for new election6 minutes ago
-
Plastic pollution talks: the key sticking points16 minutes ago
-
Social Democrats lead Romania vote, but far right makes big gains2 hours ago
-
Syria's embattled Assad seeks to shore up support after Aleppo loss9 hours ago
-
Social Democrats lead Romania vote, but far right makes big gains9 hours ago
-
Fiorentina's Bove 'stable' after collapse, McTominay keeps Napoli top9 hours ago