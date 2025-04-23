Auto Shanghai showcases new EV era despite tariff speedbumps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The world's largest auto expo opened its doors Wednesday in Shanghai, showcasing the new electric world order even as mounting trade barriers risk dampening China's global ambitions.

With nearly 1,000 exhibitors present, foreign carmakers are raring to show they can keep pace with the ultra-competitive Chinese firms that dominate the sector's electric frontier.

Vying to shore up sliding sales in a market they used to dominate, German companies on Wednesday pitched themselves as building cars "in China for China".

Volkswagen, the largest foreign group operating in the country, unveiled a series of new electric vehicles and a driver assistance system developed especially for the Chinese digital ecosystem.

The group says it will launch more than 20 electric and hybrid models for the country by 2027.

At the BMW booth, a foreign executive conducted a conversation in Mandarin with an AI assistant, before CEO Oliver Zipse rolled onstage in a futuristic white SUV from the upcoming "Neue Klasse" series.

A separate version specifically tailored for China will be launched next year.

"At BMW we will continue to advocate for... open markets," Zipse said, adding that "global challenges require global cooperation" in an apparent reference to the current trade turmoil set in motion by the Trump administration.