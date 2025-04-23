Auto Shanghai Showcases New EV Era Despite Tariff Speedbumps
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 01:20 PM
Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The world's largest auto expo opened its doors Wednesday in Shanghai, showcasing the new electric world order even as mounting trade barriers risk dampening China's global ambitions.
With nearly 1,000 exhibitors present, foreign carmakers are raring to show they can keep pace with the ultra-competitive Chinese firms that dominate the sector's electric frontier.
Vying to shore up sliding sales in a market they used to dominate, German companies on Wednesday pitched themselves as building cars "in China for China".
Volkswagen, the largest foreign group operating in the country, unveiled a series of new electric vehicles and a driver assistance system developed especially for the Chinese digital ecosystem.
The group says it will launch more than 20 electric and hybrid models for the country by 2027.
At the BMW booth, a foreign executive conducted a conversation in Mandarin with an AI assistant, before CEO Oliver Zipse rolled onstage in a futuristic white SUV from the upcoming "Neue Klasse" series.
A separate version specifically tailored for China will be launched next year.
"At BMW we will continue to advocate for... open markets," Zipse said, adding that "global challenges require global cooperation" in an apparent reference to the current trade turmoil set in motion by the Trump administration.
Recent Stories
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
Measles claims life of one more child in Husri
Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..
More Stories From World
-
Auto Shanghai showcases new EV era despite tariff speedbumps4 minutes ago
-
Ronaldo hunts Asian Champions League glory in Saudi-hosted finals14 minutes ago
-
Pope Francis's coffin carried to Saint Peter's Basilica34 minutes ago
-
China to launch Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship on April 241 hour ago
-
Veteran Chinese astronaut to lead fresh crew to space station1 hour ago
-
'Stay the course’, build on progress made, Pakistan urges parties to Colombia peace accord2 hours ago
-
Pakistani astronaut to join China Space Station as payload specialist in future2 hours ago
-
Still reeling a year on, Brazil's Porto Alegre fears next flood2 hours ago
-
Lakers level NBA playoff series, Pacers and Thunder win again2 hours ago
-
Trump's administration moves to ban artificial food dyes2 hours ago
-
Musk to reduce White House role as Tesla profits plunge2 hours ago
-
Pakistani astronaut to join China Space Station as payload specialist in future3 hours ago