Autodesk, Cisco Systems Suspend Operations In Russia In Compliance With Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) US software company Autodesk has announced suspending its operation in Russia in light of the sanctions imposed on the country by the West.

"Autodesk is suspending our business in Russia immediately and continuing to comply fully with all sanctions currently in place. We'll consider further limits to our business in the region should sanctions expand, and as the situation develops," the software manufacturer said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Meanwhile, another US tech company, Cisco Systems, is also ending all its activities in Russia, as well as in Belarus, according to Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins.

"Cisco is stopping all business operations in Russia and Belarus and will continue to focus on supporting our Ukrainian employees, customers and partners while providing humanitarian aid and accelerating our efforts to protect organizations in Ukraine from cyber threats," Robbins said in a letter to the staff, as quoted by the MarketWatch website.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, the United States, the United Kingdom, members of the European Union and several other countries imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia. Some of them closed their airspace to all Russian flights, sanctioned a number of Russian banks and senior officials.

