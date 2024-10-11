Open Menu

Automaker Stellantis Says CEO Will Retire In 2026

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Automaker Stellantis says CEO will retire in 2026

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The struggling auto giant Stellantis said late Thursday that its CEO Carlos Tavares will retire in 2026 when his contract runs out.

Late last month Stellantis cut its profit forecast, citing efforts to improve its US business as well as competition from Chinese automakers.

In a statement Thursday night the US-French-Italian company, whose brands include Chrysler, Citroen, Fiat and Jeep, announced senior management changes in addition to the departure of the CEO.

It said Doug Ostermann, until now the head of operations in China, will become chief financial officer and replace Natalie Knight, who is leaving the company.

The company, which also makes Maserati and Dodge cars, said on September 30 it expected an adjusted operating income margin of 5.5 to 7.

0 percent -- not the double-digit growth it had anticipated.

In a statement Thursday, the group said: "To drive simplification and enhance organisational performance in a turbulent global environment, Stellantis today announced targeted management changes, effective immediately."

Tavares, who is from Portugal, said earlier this month during a visit to a Peugeot plant in France that he might retire in January 2026.

"In 2026, the person sitting answering you will be 68 years old -- that's a reasonable age to retire. It's an option," Tavares told reporters at the factory in Sochaux, located in eastern France.

Stellantis said the headhunt for a replacement for Tavares is already under way.

It has been assigned to a special committee that is supposed to wrap up its work in late 2025.

Related Topics

Business China France Company Visit Portugal January September From Dodge Jeep Fiat Maserati Peugeot

Recent Stories

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

46 minutes ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

56 minutes ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

1 hour ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

6 hours ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

20 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

20 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

22 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

24 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World