Autonomous driving is 'happening', but slower than expected

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) To the believers, the oft-promised autonomous car revolution is "clearly happening" -- they point to the myriad displays at the Consumers Electronics Show in Las Vegas that defy the industry's bad headlines.

"Companies are deploying robotaxis in larger scale than before and in more cities," insisted Kersten Heineke, partner and codirector of the McKinsey Center for Future Mobility.

Even "in times where money is scarce.

..we're clearly progressing. It just takes a bit longer than we were expecting three or five years ago."

And while "there's nothing flashy" at this year's CES, there are noted improvements "in crucial technologies" on show, he said.

Still the headwinds -- and doubts -- are there, with venture capital harder to secure and a series of mishaps grabbing attention, even if some data demonstrates that fears are not merited.