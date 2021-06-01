Autonomous Drone Attacks on Humans Never Reported in Russia, Rostec CEO Says

(@FahadShabbir)

Combat drones made in Russia have never attacked live targets without human instruction, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said, commenting on the STM Kargu-2 drone attack in Libya

"We have not had such an incident yet, and I hope that we never will," Chemezov told journalists on Tuesday.

According to a recent report by the UN Security Council, a Kargu-2 drone produced by Turkish military tech company STM autonomously attacked retreating soldiers of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) in March 2020.

It appears that the drone was not given any such instructions by a human operator.

It is still not clear whether the drone attack resulted in any deaths.

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) expert told Sputnik on Monday that the Kargu-2 incident opened Pandora's box since the emergence of combat drones' ability to independently make a decision on the attack of manpower is technically feasible and has always been a matter of time.