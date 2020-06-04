UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Autopsy By Hennepin Medical Examiner Shows George Floyd Tested Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Autopsy by Hennepin Medical Examiner Shows George Floyd Tested Positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) African American man George Floyd ” who died in a police custody in Minnesota on May 25, prompting nationwide protests against police brutality and racism ” was infected with the coronavirus, according to the autopsy report of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

"The decedent was known to be positive for 2019-nCoV RNA on 4/3/2020. Since PCR positivity for 2019-nCoV RNA can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease, the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent PCR positivity from previous infection," the autopsy report said.

Earlier this week, a county examiner in Minnesota ruled in a medical report that Floyd's death was a homicide, specifying that the death was caused by "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression."

A video of Floyd's arrest showed a police officer pressing with his knee on the man's neck for at least eight minutes while he was lying handcuffed on his stomach.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Died Man George May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance reaffirms continued suppor ..

41 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 June 2020

1 hour ago

UAE Press: We have to be more vigilant as normalit ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: Desert agriculture will be a driver o ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEHAâ€™s ambulatory healthcare services opens COVI ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.