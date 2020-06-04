Autopsy by Hennepin Medical Examiner Shows George Floyd Tested Positive for COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) African American man George Floyd ” who died in a police custody in Minnesota on May 25, prompting nationwide protests against police brutality and racism ” was infected with the coronavirus, according to the autopsy report of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

"The decedent was known to be positive for 2019-nCoV RNA on 4/3/2020. Since PCR positivity for 2019-nCoV RNA can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease, the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent PCR positivity from previous infection," the autopsy report said.

Earlier this week, a county examiner in Minnesota ruled in a medical report that Floyd's death was a homicide, specifying that the death was caused by "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression."

A video of Floyd's arrest showed a police officer pressing with his knee on the man's neck for at least eight minutes while he was lying handcuffed on his stomach.