Autopsy Confirms Patrick Lyoya Was Fatally Shot In Back Of Head By Police Officer - Lawyer

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 08:58 PM

An autopsy has confirmed that 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya was fatally shot in the back of his head by a Michigan police officer, lawyers said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) An autopsy has confirmed that 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya was fatally shot in the back of his head by a Michigan police officer, lawyers said on Tuesday.

"This independent autopsy report confirms what we all witnessed in the horrifying video footage: Unarmed Patrick Lyoya was conscious until the bullet entered his head, instantly ending what could have been a long and fruitful life," attorney Ben Crump said.

On April 4, a police officer pulled Patrick Lyoya over due to a suspected license plate violation. A video shows that the exchange between Lyoya and the officer became heated after Lyoya refused to stay in his car as ordered.

Lyoya then tried to run away, prompting the officer to run after him and begin grappling on a nearby front lawn.

During the encounter, the video shows, Lyoya and the officer engaged in a struggle over the officer's taser. The officer then got on top of Lyoya's back while grappling with him over the taser, at which point he repeated his order to let go of the taser before shooting him in the back of the head with a handgun.

The shooting sparked public outcry in the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

