Autopsy Shows All Coronavirus Victims Had Preexisting Disorders - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The first studies of postmortems carried out on coronavirus victims have revealed that all of them had underlying health conditions, German media have reported.

The autopsies performed on 65 bodies between March 22 and April 11 in the University Medical Center Hamburg showed that most victims had suffered from hypertension, arteriosclerosis and heart problems, according to a report seen by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

The report by Hamburg's chief forensic pathologist, Klaus Pueschel, said that 46 victims also had a prior lung condition, 28 had other organ damage or organ transplants, 16 had dementia, while others had suffered from cancer, diabetes or obesity.

A separate study of postmortem examinations of 20 coronavirus victims, conducted at the University Hospital Basel in Switzerland, showed that all of them had suffered from high blood pressure.

The majority also had excess weight, two thirds had a coronary artery disease, and a third diabetes.

Alexandar Tzankov, who heads the postmortem diagnostics department at the Swiss university hospital, said a minority of cases showed signs of lung inflammation. Further studies revealed microcirculation dysfunction in the lungs, which had made ventilation ineffective.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute, the national disease control authority, warned against performing autopsies on coronavirus victims in the early stages of the pandemic to minimize the exposure of medical workers to the pathogen, but its president, Lothar Wieler, has since admitted that such examinations are essential to studying the virus.