UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Autopsy Shows McAfee Committed Suicide In Spanish Jail - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Autopsy Shows McAfee Committed Suicide in Spanish Jail - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Early results of an official autopsy on late John McAfee appear to prove that the antivirus software magnate took his own life in a Spanish prison, El Pais daily cited sources as saying Monday.

The 75-year-old was found hanged in a cell in Barcelona on Wednesday, the same day the Spanish court greenlit his extradition to the United States where he was wanted on tax evasion charges.

McAfee's wife Janice said he did not have suicidal tendencies and blamed the United States for his death, according to the Spanish daily. The family has requested a second, independent autopsy.

The antivirus pioneer was detained at a Barcelona airport on his way to Istanbul in October 2020. The US accused him of failing to declare million-dollar earnings and cryptocurrency fraud. The tycoon said the charges were political.

Related Topics

Wife Barcelona Same Istanbul United States Cryptocurrency October 2020 Family Airport Court

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov Discusses Ethiopian Dam Issue With ..

23 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for South Punjab uplift: Ahmad A ..

23 minutes ago

France bans glue trapping of birds after EU court ..

23 minutes ago

Somalia jihadist attack death toll tops 20

23 minutes ago

Biden Ordered Airstrikes on Iran-Backed Militia to ..

28 minutes ago

Spanish Court Quashes Last-Minute Bid to Reverse P ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.