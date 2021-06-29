Autopsy Shows McAfee Committed Suicide in Spanish Jail - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Early results of an official autopsy on late John McAfee appear to prove that the antivirus software magnate took his own life in a Spanish prison, El Pais daily cited sources as saying Monday.

The 75-year-old was found hanged in a cell in Barcelona on Wednesday, the same day the Spanish court greenlit his extradition to the United States where he was wanted on tax evasion charges.

McAfee's wife Janice said he did not have suicidal tendencies and blamed the United States for his death, according to the Spanish daily. The family has requested a second, independent autopsy.

The antivirus pioneer was detained at a Barcelona airport on his way to Istanbul in October 2020. The US accused him of failing to declare million-dollar earnings and cryptocurrency fraud. The tycoon said the charges were political.