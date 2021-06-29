UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Autopsy Shows McAfee Committed Suicide In Spanish Jail - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

Autopsy Shows McAfee Committed Suicide in Spanish Jail - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Early results of an official autopsy on late John McAfee appear to prove that the antivirus software magnate took his own life in a Spanish prison, El Pais daily cited sources as saying Monday.

The 75-year-old was found hanged in a cell in Barcelona on Wednesday, the same day the Spanish court greenlit his extradition to the United States where he was wanted on tax evasion charges.

McAfee's wife Janice said he did not have suicidal tendencies and blamed the United States for his death, according to the Spanish daily. The family has requested a second, independent autopsy.

The antivirus pioneer was detained at a Barcelona airport on his way to Istanbul in October 2020. The US accused him of failing to declare million-dollar earnings and cryptocurrency fraud. The tycoon said the charges were political.

Related Topics

Wife Barcelona Same Istanbul United States Cryptocurrency October 2020 Family Airport Court

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

2 minutes ago

PTI become most popular political force in AJK: Sa ..

2 minutes ago

DR Congo city closes schools, markets after weeken ..

14 minutes ago

Minorities to be taught their own religious curric ..

14 minutes ago

Turkey to Develop Cyber-Defense Mechanism - Erdoga ..

14 minutes ago

No room for corruption in society: President

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.