Autopsy Shows Tyre Nichols Died of Blunt Trauma After Beating By Memphis Cops - Attorneys

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Tyre Nichols, who was beaten to death by five Memphis officers earlier this year, died of blunt force trauma according to an autopsy report, attorneys Benjamin Crump and Tony Romanucci said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"The legal team representing the family of Tyre Nichols acknowledges the release of the medical examiner's report, the contents of which are highly consistent with our own reporting back in January of this year," the joint statement said. "We know now what we knew then. Tyre Nichols died from blunt force trauma and the manner of death was homicide."

The attorneys said the official autopsy report further propels their commitment to seek justice for Nichols.

Nichols died on January 10, three days after Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers beat him for three minutes during a traffic stop. Five officers involved were fired and charged with second-degree murder, among other crimes. The city also disbanded the Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods (SCORPION) special unit the officers belonged to.

According to the Ben Crump law firm, Nichols' family is suing the city of Memphis, the Memphis Police Department, and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis for $550 million.