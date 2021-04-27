UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Autopsy Shows US Police Shot Andrew Brown 5 Times, Including In Back Of Head - Attorneys

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:57 PM

Autopsy Shows US Police Shot Andrew Brown 5 Times, Including in Back of Head - Attorneys

Andrew Brown Jr. was shot five times, including in the back of the head, by police officers last week during an attempted arrest at his home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, family attorney Wayne Kendall said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Andrew Brown Jr. was shot five times, including in the back of the head, by police officers last week during an attempted arrest at his home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, family attorney Wayne Kendall said on Tuesday.

"What our preliminary autopsy report shows is there were five penetrating bullet wounds to the body of Andrew Brown Jr.," Kendall said during a press conference.

Kendall said the initial gunshots came through the front windshield of Brown's car and he was shot in the back of the head as he was trying to evade the police officers.

Brown was shot dead by police last week after allegedly driving away from police who were executing a search warrant at his residence in Elizabeth City.

Brown's family and attorneys were shown a 20-second video clip of a police officer's body camera footage showing his death that they characterized as execution. The family's attorneys said the video may become public on Wednesday if a local judge permits release of the footage.

On Monday, Mayor Bettie Parker declared a state of emergency in Elizabeth City in anticipation of potential civil unrest due to the soon-to-be-released police body camera footage of the fatal officer-involved shooting in Brown's death.

The police said Brown was a convicted felon with a history of resisting arrest and they deemed the execution of the warrant to constitute a high-risk, dangerous situation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Car May Family From

Recent Stories

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

36 minutes ago

Faisal urges citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Attock administration launches crackdown against v ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court orders dismissal of 53 FIA employees ..

3 minutes ago

Macron to Attend Funeral of Policewoman Stabbed in ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan has conducive environment for setting up ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.