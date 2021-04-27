Autopsy Shows US Police Shot Andrew Brown 5 Times, Including in Back of Head - Attorneys

Andrew Brown Jr. was shot five times, including in the back of the head, by police officers last week during an attempted arrest at his home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, family attorney Wayne Kendall said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Andrew Brown Jr. was shot five times, including in the back of the head, by police officers last week during an attempted arrest at his home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, family attorney Wayne Kendall said on Tuesday.

"What our preliminary autopsy report shows is there were five penetrating bullet wounds to the body of Andrew Brown Jr.," Kendall said during a press conference.

Kendall said the initial gunshots came through the front windshield of Brown's car and he was shot in the back of the head as he was trying to evade the police officers.

Brown was shot dead by police last week after allegedly driving away from police who were executing a search warrant at his residence in Elizabeth City.

Brown's family and attorneys were shown a 20-second video clip of a police officer's body camera footage showing his death that they characterized as execution. The family's attorneys said the video may become public on Wednesday if a local judge permits release of the footage.

On Monday, Mayor Bettie Parker declared a state of emergency in Elizabeth City in anticipation of potential civil unrest due to the soon-to-be-released police body camera footage of the fatal officer-involved shooting in Brown's death.

The police said Brown was a convicted felon with a history of resisting arrest and they deemed the execution of the warrant to constitute a high-risk, dangerous situation.