Autumn Harvest In China's Major Grain Production Province Ends

Published November 01, 2023

Autumn harvest in China's major grain production province ends

HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The autumn harvest in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, a major grain production base, has concluded, the provincial agriculture bureau said Wednesday.

A bumper harvest is expected for the 20th consecutive year, despite the impact of summer floods and rainstorms in some areas, according to the provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs.

As of Oct. 30, over 233.1 million mu (15.5 million ha) of crops had been harvested, of which about 227.6 million mu were grain crops. Apart from a few corn plots scheduled for winter harvesting, the autumn harvest in Heilongjiang has been completed.

Heilongjiang produced more than 77.6 million tonnes of grain in 2022, accounting for 11.3 percent of the national total.

