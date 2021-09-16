AUUKUS' First Goal to Get Australia Nuclear Subs, Not Nuclear Weapons - Prime Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The first major initiative of the new trilateral US-UK-Australia (AUUKUS) partnership will be to get Australia a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, but not nuclear weapons, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on.

"The first major initiative of AUUKUS will be to deliver a nuclear-powered submarine fleet for Australia," Morrison said on Wednesday. "But let me be clear, Australia is not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons or establish a civil nuclear capability."