Availability Of Hospital Beds In St.Petersburg For COVID-19 Patients At 3.7% - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Availability of Hospital Beds in St.Petersburg for COVID-19 Patients at 3.7% - Authorities

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The share of hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients in St.Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, is currently 3.7 percent, the city's Health Committee said on Sunday amid concerns that less than 1 percent of beds remained available.

The concerns over a possible bed shortage were sparked earlier in the day by reports citing a data sheet of St.Petersburg's COVID-19 response center according to which only 27 out of 10,531 hospital beds remained available, which is less than 1 percent.

"According to the Health Committee's conventional monitoring, which is timed to 3 p.

m. of the previous day and considers the situation across all groups of COVID-19 patients after the discharge from hospitals, 3.7 percent of beds remain available in the city. The reports about 27 remaining beds reflect the number of beds for adult COVID-19 patients as of early morning and do not account for the people discharged from hospitals later," the committee said on Vkontakte.

As of Sunday, more than 2.8 million coronavirus cases and over 50,000 related deaths have been confirmed in Russia. St.Petersburg is the Russian city with the second-highest toll of cases and death after Moscow.

