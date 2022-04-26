UrduPoint.com

Availability Of Jobs In Japan Improves For 1st Time In 3 Years In FY 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 01:23 PM

The availability of jobs in Japan improved for the first time in three years in fiscal 2021, owing to the gradual easing of the downside effects of the coronavirus epidemic, the government said in a report on Tuesday

For the year through March, the job-to-applicant ratio edged up 0.06 points to 1.

16, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

This equates to 116 jobs available for every 100 people seeking them.

Separate government data showed that in fiscal 2021, the average jobless rate dropped 0.1 percentage point to 2.8 percent.

The number of unemployed people in fiscal 2021, meanwhile, on an average basis, declined by 80,000 from the previous year to 1.91 million, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

