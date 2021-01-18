Avalanche Hits Ski Resort in Southern Russia, Up to 12 People Missing - Emergency Services

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) An avalanche descended on ski resort Dombay in the south of Russia, and up to 12 people could be under snow, the emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the preliminary reports, two ski rentals and a cafe were struck with the avalanche.

Rescue services are combing through the site.

Later on Monday, the ministry told Sputnik that it intended to increase the number of rescuers on the site by three times, to 172 people, to find those missing.

According to the head of the North Caucasian military service for active influence on meteorological and other processes, Khizir Chochaev, the incident can be caused by the seismic impact of a forcefully triggered avalanche in another area.

"Today, we ... fired at an avalanche starting zone, and caused an avalanche that did no harm to anyone. But most likely, due to its seismic wave, an avalanche descended from another starting zone," Chochaev told Sputnik.

The specialist added that the avalanche was of medium size, up to several tens of thousands of cubic meters, according to preliminary data.