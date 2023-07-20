Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Avalanche in Central Colombia Leaves at Least 20 Dead, 6 Injured - Fire Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) An avalanche in the Colombian municipality of Quetame has left 20 people, including five children, dead and six others injured, captain of the local fire department Alvaro Farfan said on Thursday.

"We continue an operation for search and rescue of missing persons. As of now, the number of dead people has risen to 20, search for nine more is still underway ... Six more people were injured," Farfan told Colombian broadcaster Noticias Caracol, adding that among the dead were five children.

The authorities have announced the evacuation of population from the site of the emergency, with a total of 62 people evacuated so far, the captain was cited as saying by the broadcaster.

In total, 29 homes have been affected by the disaster, Farfan noted.

On Tuesday, the avalanche of mud and debris took down several homes in Quetame in central Colombia. It was unleashed by heavy rains that resulted in a rise in the water level of three streams.

